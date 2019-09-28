KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an apartment.
At about 12:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1600 block of Citadel Dr. on a medical call with EMS.
Family members had contacted 911, as they had arrived home to the residence and located a man in his 20's unresponsive.
Officers and EMS declared the man dead at the scene.
Police say the death did not appear natural.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are looking for witnesses to get a better idea of what led up to the man's death.
If anyone heard or saw anything, contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
