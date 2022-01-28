INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Grieving family and friends are still in disbelief that a father was killed before he could watch his little girl grow up.
Relatives are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting that killed 23-year-old Riley Youngblood to report it to the Independence Police Department.
Family members say Riley Youngblood was driving to work at his lawn company when he was senselessly shot and killed. As they wait for answers and hope for an arrest, they want to support his young daughter.
Youngblood’s uncle Brandon Roberts says Youngblood was a big hearted, young man who loved to be around his family. “He was a very big part of our family,” Roberts said. “I would say that Riley was probably the glue that held a lot of us together.”
On January 20th around 8:00AM, police answered a 911 call to check on a driver near Valley View Rd and US-40.
Police discovered Youngblood was shot. Independence Police originally shared surveillance photos of a dark gray Chevrolet truck that was in the area at the time of the shooting.
Investigators found the truck and continue to develop leads and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
“I just hope that people see how much Riley meant to us and how much Riley meant to the community,” Roberts said. Relatives and friends are devastated that the young dad can’t be there for his daughter. “He became a provider, and he was going to do everything he could to give the world to his girl and unfortunately that world was taken away from her,” Roberts said.
Youngblood’s decision to be an organ donor means that he will keep helping others even in death. “He gave life to other people and that's Riley’s spirit,” Roberts said.
The family says the outpouring of support from their community has been incredible. “The goodness that we see have seen throughout the community so far, it's going to outweigh evil,” Roberts said.
Family members created a GoFundMe account for Youngblood’s daughter. Anyone with any information about the investigation can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.
