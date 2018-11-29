KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wednesday, when we were at this fire, we met the family who lived next door whose home was damaged when the fire veered to their home.
A relative took them in and we checked back with them Thursday.
The brood handled the physical squeeze like they would a holiday dinner, if that dinner included an extended sleepover.
They have plenty of space, three bedrooms for four kids, but now they’re sharing a bit more.
“It’s fun because we like, if you have your cousins at your house, it’s fun. You guys get to have fun a lot,” said C.J. Denney-Flores, Age 11.
“You get to play hide and go seek in the dark,” explained Xavier Denney-Flores, Age 9.
“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a lot of family, a lot of support, a lot of love and warmth,” proclaimed Jermaine Tolefree, Forced out by Fire.
Tolefree and his wife, Laney Flores, were upstairs with their 1-1/2-week-old when they got word to get out.
They and others suspect it was squatters who started the fire and though the cause isn’t clear yet, officials say it’s been a cold-weather problem for decades, one that’s hard to stop because people who need warmth find a way in no matter how well boarded up a vacant house is.
Cat Flores, who runs the show at the home taking the overflow, says she’s not as live-and-let-live about that part as her mom was last night.
“She’s like, ‘There’s other things you can be upset about.’ True, but right now is the time to be upset,” voiced Cat Flores, Taking in Family.
A third sister, the primary renter with her husband and three kids, says she has renter’s insurance, so they’ll bounce back fine.
But it was certainly a strain to see everything in the house soaked and covered with ashes.
