KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police need your help in finding a missing woman.
Glenda Johnson-Edwards, 61, was last seen on July 9th, 2019 in the area of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Holiday Drive.
She's 5'6", approximately 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, please call 911.
