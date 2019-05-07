KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The people who live along a stretch in Waldo have simply had enough. The number of times one family has been flooded is hard to imagine.
“Since 2010, we have flooded 15 times,” said Jill Thomas, who is a resident of Waldo.
Jill Thomas and her husband have five little boys between the ages of four and nine and their lives, along with so many others on this street, have been up-ended time and time again.
“When the sewage comes in it comes from the floor drain and it just kind of shoots up,” Thomas said.
Last week there was sewage all over their basement floor. The city sent in Serve-Pro and gave the Thomas’ a storage unit to keep the valuables they didn’t lose safe. The amount they did lose was awful, not just clothing but keepsakes.
“Seeing your kids tiny little baby clothes laying out on the lawn for them to just say, ‘OK here’s a preemie size onesie, I’m gonna throw that in the trash now.’ It’s devastating,” Thomas said.
And Thomas said it’s just scary to have that disgusting water in their home around their little boys.
Sewage water can carry some pretty awful things like hepatitis, E. coli and giardia and the fumes aren’t good for anyone to breathe.
And although their basement floor looks about as good as it can right now, last week’s flood waters left behind some very unwelcome guests.
Thomas has had to set makeshift traps to kill drain flies. More than anything, the people who live around there said they are stressed, frequently checking in on one another and hopeful things won’t get bad again this week.
“I’m a pretty positive person, but at this point, I don’t have a whole lot of confidence,” Thomas said.
The city is assisting seven families like the Thomas’ with cleaning and storage, but a massive sewer overhaul won’t be done in this area until 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.