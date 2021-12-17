KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Family members are mourning the loss of three Kansas City residents who died in a Wednesday night crash involving a fire truck.
Among those who died, according to family members, was Michael Elwood.
Elwood, 25, and two women were killed when a firetruck collided with an SUV, plowed over a sidewalk and into a building on Westport and Broadway.
The brother of Elwood confirmed to KCTV5 News that he was one of the victims in the car crash.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
Crews are still on scene cleaning up the building and a large section of the road remains blocked off as of Friday.
There’s a somber feeling to the daily tasks inside Bunker’s shop, which is located near the area of where the crash happened.
“The whole situation is really tragic and really sad for everyone involved," said Drew Barr, the general manager of Bunker's. "From the first responders and injuries they may have sustained to the tragic loss that occurred.”
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
Investigators say the fire truck was heading north on Broadway (with sirens on) when it passed through a red light, colliding with an SUV heading west.
The force pushed both vehicles into the building.
It killed a man and woman in the SUV, and a woman pedestrian caught in the path.
KCTV5 has requested the Kansas City Fire Department's vehicle policy through their sunshine request form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.