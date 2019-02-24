A vigil for a 22-year-old murder victim was held at at Sheffield Park on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sunday, family and friends held a vigil for a 22-year-old murder victim at Sheffield Park.

Lakeasha Taylor was shot and killed at a home last week near East 12th and Fremont.

Kansas City woman slain after joking that 18-year-old didn't pay rent

Taylor's family said Sunday her life was cut short over an innocent joke.

Sunday, loved ones took time to reflect on the 22-year-old’s life at Sheffield Park.

They described her bright smile, infectious personality, and good eye for fashion.

Lakeasha’s sister said five years ago their mother died due to kidney failure and Lakeasha’s untimely death is another devastating blow for the family.

She found out about her sister’s death on social media.

“I clicked on the first one that said emergency 911 and I defiantly didn’t believe the news I got. I was in utter shock,” said Lakeasha’s sister.

The family needs help to bury Lakeasha who also goes by the name London.

London’s Love Fund is set up at Kansas City Credit Union.

London's Love Fund

Her sister says they need to raise $3,000 by Saturday to have a proper burial.

An 18-year suspect was arrested and booked for murder.

