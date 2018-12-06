KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s a Christmas gift that will last forever.
A heart donor’s family met the woman who will live thanks to him.
There was an emotional embrace among two women at St. Luke’s Hospital who share a special connection.
Mary Irick and Jamie Poindexter met for the first time in five years.
Previously they sent messages online.
“I just knew Jamie had his heart,” said Mary Irick, Matt’s grandmother. “I felt it in me that that was Matt’s heart.”
On August 13, 2013, Matt Sollars was tragically shot after a dispute.
Doctors attempted to save the 25-year-old’s life, but he later died in the hospital.
His grandmother cared for him since the age of three.
“[It’s] like losing my soul, Irick expressed. “I’ve never had anything hurt me so bad in my life and it still hurts to this day.”
Sollars was an organ donor and Poindexter, at the age of 40, needed a second heart transplant. They were a match.
The two families met at St. Luke’s annual heart transplant Christmas celebration to hear Sollar’s heartbeat. Sollars’s two young daughters were on hand too.
“I love you Grandma Mary,” proclaimed Poindexter.
It’s a Christmas gift for one family that they’ll never forget and a bond between two families that will endure.
“There’s another family member,” Irick said. “And she has my grandson’s heart and he lives on through her and I feel like she is my grandmother.”
There are more than 3,800 people on the donor list for a new heart.
For more information on organ donation visit www.unos.org.
