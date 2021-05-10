PLEASANT HILL, MO (KCTV) -- One year has come and gone without any answers for the family of a missing Missouri mother.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Echo Lloyd was last seen on May 10, 2020 in Benton County, Missouri.
Lloyd’s friends and family members will hold a candlelight vigil at the City Lake in Pleasant Hill at 5:30 p.m. on May 15 to remind the community about the unusual circumstances surrounding her disappearance. They’ll also celebrate the memories they’ve made with the woman they miss.
“I miss absolutely everything about her,” Echo Lloyd’s daughter Kelsey Smith said.
Smith says last year she tried to drop off a Mother’s Day gift and card, but her mother didn’t answer the door or her phone. When Smith’s calls kept going to voicemail, she says she used a window to get inside her mother’s home. She found her mother’s purse and other signs that something was wrong. “Her wallet was there. Her ID and cash,” Smith said. “Her pistol was missing, her cell phone, her medications and keys.”
Since then, Smith says her mother’s cell phone has not been used. “It's really hard to be able to celebrate everyone around you and not be able to celebrate your own mom. The fact she is not where she deserves to be. She should be home,” Smith said. “She wouldn't ever go without her grandkids or kids. My mom would never be gone this long by choice; I truly believe that.”
Smith says her mother’s friends and family members have searched, posted flyers, and contacted media outlets holding onto hope and wanting answers but they are only left with questions.
“Now is when I really need people to be asking, 'Where is she? Where is the evidence? What's going on here?'” Smith said. “Why she deserves to be home. Why she needs to be looked for. Why she's important, because she is important.”
Anyone with any information about Lloyd’s disappearance can call the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178 or email: missingpersons@mshp.dps.mo.gov. Anyone with information can also anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
