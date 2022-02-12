GARDNER, KS (KCTV) --- No one was injured Saturday following a house fire in Gardner, KS.
Firefighters from the Fire District #1 of Johnson County were dispatched to the 19700 Cedar Niles Road at around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The back deck of the home was on fire when firefighters arrived and it spread inside the home.
Extensive damage was reported to the home, but no one was injured.
The residents of the home have been displaced, however.
Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.
