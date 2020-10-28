GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- The Red Cross is assisting a family of six after a two alarm fire damaged their home in Grandview early Wednesday morning.
The fire started in the kitchen area of their home, located on East 140th Place near Bennington Avenue, shortly before 10 a.m. The neighborhood is located just east of Interstate 49.
Four children and two adults were home at the time, but they were able to get out without being injured.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
