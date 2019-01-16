KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The family thinks before the bold thieves made themselves right at home, they broke in through a window in the garage. They then cut a large hole through a door, reached inside and unlocked the door.
It’s hard to walk inside the house Norman Taylor’s mom once called her home.
“You can see where they trashed that, trashed this and trashed all of that,” Norman Taylor, caught the criminals, voiced.
After his mom moved out, Taylor would routinely check on the home as the family prepared to put it on the market.
“It just wasn’t like this,” Taylor said.
When they came to check on the house Tuesday, they found a mess and strangers sleeping soundly in a bed.
“I said, ‘hey what are you doing in my house?’ He woke up and said, ‘what are you doing in here?’ I said ‘this is my house! You better get up and get out’,” Taylor told the criminals.
Taylor demanded more answers and action.
“He said ‘I’m renting here.’ I said, ‘from who?’” Taylor questioned.
“This is my house and you better get your behind up out of that bed and get out of my house,” Taylor demanded.
Taylor and his son followed the man and woman out into the driveway.
“He had tattoos all over him and all down his shoulders,” Taylor descried the criminal.
“He pulled out a shotgun about that long and he pointed it toward my son.” Taylor said.” He said, ‘give me your keys’.”
At first, they refused.
“He cocked it and went boom, just like that,” Taylor expressed.
Taylor then tossed his keys.
“My only thought was don’t let him kill my son. So, I threw my keys at him and hit him in the head,” Taylor explained.
The woman and man took off, leaving behind lots of evidence including proof of just how at home they felt inside someone else’s house.
“There’s a bowl of corn. Here’s the Ramen noodles right here. Then there’s hot dogs in the pot,” Taylor said.
Taylor is increasing security and hopes tips can help police find his stolen truck and catch the couple that made his mom’s house their home.
“I should have closed the door and called the police and let them catch them in the bed, but I was angry, and I went off,” Taylor expressed.
The family hopes you will keep an eye out for their stolen 1997 tan Ford F-150 extended cab. It is rusted on the passenger side and has a flat truck bed cover that was originally red but painted tan. Some of the red paint shows through.
As for the suspect, they say if you left shoes behind, they’d be more than happy for you to pick them up at the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
