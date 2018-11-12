Families try to stay warm this winter by staying at shelters

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – City Union Mission shelter was full Monday night with more than 100 people inside.
One family said, if it was not for this shelter, they would have to stay in their vehicle and it does not have heat.
Jason Smith and his family relieved to escape the frigid weather.
“Yeah, it brings back bad memories,” said Jason Smith, a Kansas City local who is staying at City Union Mission.
Two months ago, his wife Sarah and their 9-year-old son spent nights in their car, a 96’ Geo Metro, that doesn’t have heat.
“That was life for a few days,” said Smith.
“It’s put a whole new perspective on life for us,” said Sarah Smith, wife to Jason Smith. “I couldn’t do it in this weather. I know that it would be freezing."
The Smith’s found shelter at the City Mission Union before freezing temps reached the metro.
They now are focused on putting their family back together.
They do know although, that there are others that aren’t so lucky.
“It means everything to me. If we didn’t have a place to stay, I don’t know what we would do,” said Sarah Smith.
On Monday night, they can rest easy.
“This place changes you in gratitude and grace. It really does. It softens your heart,” said Sarah Smith.
The City Union Mission turns away 5-10 people a day.
There’s an urgent need for winter clothes such as coats, hats, and gloves of all sizes and also canned food goods like fruit.
You can drop off the donations at City Union Mission or call ahead.
