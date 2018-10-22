KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two families question what caused minivan fires.

Were they freak accidents or does Toyota have a bigger problem?

KCTV5 News' investigative unit first reported on a family from Olathe when their 2017 Toyota Sienna with around 14,000 miles suddenly burst into flames.

A family from Baltimore says the same thing happened with their 2017 Toyota Sienna.

What happened

Janna Klinkhardt was driving home from grandmas along Interstate 35 with her toddler when she experienced a sudden loss of power.

“I was losing power. I couldn’t merge and then all of my warning lights were going off,” Klinkhardt said.

Klinkhardt says she was able to pull over and then she saw thick black smoke pour out from under the hood on the driver’s side. Her Toyota Sienna was quickly engulfed in flames. She grabbed her toddler and ran to safety.

Erin Yingling from the Baltimore area says the same thing happened to her family. She was also in a 2017 Toyota Sienna with relatively low miles.

She was on Interstate 95 with her family headed out on a family vacation when they experienced a sudden loss of power and warning lights began going off.

“I said, 'Pull over!' So, he pulled off to the side. As soon as he stopped, I saw smoke coming up and then I saw a flame shoot out from underneath the hood. I yelled, ‘The car is on fire. Everyone get out!’ The entire car was engulfed within a very short amount of time,” Yingling said.

The two families connected on Facebook after KCTV5’s original report and began trading notes. They firmly believe what happened to their minivans is eerily similar.

“I think they need to look into this. I think it’s a bigger problem than mine and Janna’s car,” Yingling said.

They are extremely concerned about Toyota’s response and what they feel is a lack of investigation.

“I want to know to the why… and that’s the way I am. And no one gives us an answer on that,” said Jeff Klinkhardt.

Toyota’s response

Both families originally contacted their dealers and Toyota at the corporate level believing their factory warranties would cover what happened. The families feel there must be a problem. Minivans should not burst into flames as you drive on a highway.

However, both families were separately told the fires did so much damage that it’s tough to tell what happened but there was no obvious defect.

The Yinglings were told “the vehicle was substantially consumed by fire, but the cause of the fire could not be determined.”

The Klinkhardts received a letter stating, “due to the extent of damage, neither a cause nor specific point of origin could be determined.”

Both families were then told they need to work with their insurance companies to be compensated for the fires so they could purchase new vehicles. The families pushed for deeper inspections that never happened and describe a frustrating process in which Toyota employees questioned what the families did wrong.

The Klinkhardts were asked if they drove through cornfields or souped up their minivan with aftermarket enhancements.

KCTV5 discovered a third report of a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan bursting into flames on the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration website:

“It caught fire on the highway and exploded. My guess is that there is a very serious issue here that needs to be addressed.”

Toyota provided KCTV5 the following statement.

Both the Klinkhardt and Yingling vehicles have been inspected at this point. No cause was determined for the fire in the Yinglings’ vehicle, but there was no evidence to indicate that it was the result of a vehicle defect. Ms. Klinkhardt’s vehicle has undergone multiple inspections, including by Toyota, an independent fire inspector and the Klinkhardts’ insurance company. Likewise, there was no evidence to indicate that it the fire in the Klinkhardts’ vehicle was the result of a vehicle defect.

KCTV5 reached out to nationwide experts who agreed with the families concerns and that sometimes it takes a tragedy to grab attention. No one gets excited over a couple of burnt up minivans.

“Unfortunately, the manufacture’s default position, and it’s not just Toyota, is to take a wait and see approach and see if anymore that pop up,” said Jason Levine with the Center for Auto Saftey. "Manufactures sometimes take more time than we’d like to see in dealing with really scary events that might tell you a lot. And not have to wait for dozens or even hundreds of fires in vehicles to get to the bottom of a problem."

The families say they are disappointed in Toyota’s lack of investigation and even their own insurance companies who quickly agreed to write checks and move on from the fires.

Both families spent months battling for answers before finally settling with their insurance companies and buying new vehicles.

They did not buy Toyota's.