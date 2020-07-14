On the heels of Robert Courtney’s release from prison, families of his victims are flooding social media with responses.

Courtney, a pharmacist, admitted to diluting 98,000 prescriptions to make extra money. Many believe his actions led to the early deaths of loved ones, and they are furious that were not notified of his release, instead learning of the move through news reports.

Family members call Courtney a “monster” and question a new federal policy that allows him to be released early and go home. One viewer suggests Courtney’s privilege is showing, writing, “It pays to be white, rich and have good fiends no matter the crime.”

Even Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted a response, questioning how Courtney was eligible for such a release while others incarcerate for things like drug offences are not.

While Courtney is allowed to go home, others like Patty Prewitt and Lamar Johnson wait in prison.

Prewitt is an elderly grandmother convicted in her husband’s murder. She swears she’s innocent, and recently more than 50 Missouri state lawmakers signed a letter asking Governor Mike Parson to grant her clemency. The governor has not responded.

Someone else confessed to the crime for which Lamar Johnson is serving time. The Midwest Innocence Project and the current prosecutor in his case agree Johnson is innocent, but he is still in prison.

While Courtney is a federal prisoner, Prewitt and Johnson are not and are in a different system.

