KANSAS, CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Several metro families got an early Christmas this year, thanks to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV5 was there to see how the department is building relationships with the community in a special way this holiday season.
“We want the children to see us in a different light, compared to when they see us when we are normally out on the job,” said Sergeant Dawn Jones, KCPD.
13 kids from four separate families had a chance to not only hang out with the Kansas City Police Department, but decorate cookies and get gifts from Santa himself.
“We came up with the idea to do an event with 12 children within our community we thought could use and extra Christmas this year,” voiced Jones.
Jones, with the department, says this year they were able to squeeze one more kiddo in the mix and explains the relationships date back way before the special event.
“They are families that are familiar with our department and have shown an interest in wanting to build those relationships,” said Jones.
A break not only for those families, but for the officers as well.
“It keeps the officers grounded, it gives a chance to see things that are positive instead of constant negative. It gives our officers something to look forward to and have a little fun at work,” voiced Jones.
Jones says the department hopes to make the event bigger and add more families to the list next year.
