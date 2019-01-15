KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Lots of parents were really hoping they'd be able to send their kids to school to stay warm, but Saint Elizabeth and Saint Peters Catholic Schools were closed once again Tuesday due to no power.
It led to parents thinking creatively on how to best pass the time, especially when many of their homes are still in the dark.
"Brookside Barber Shop took us in today for a quick warm-up," said Peter LaFond, father.
It's haircuts and heat for Peter LaFond and his 10-year-old son Langston, who's a student at Saint Peters.
He and his brother have been out of school for two days and out of their own home since last weekend.
“Saturday at 12:30, we heard a big boom and all the sudden the power was out,” voiced LaFond.
The LaFond’s are just one of some 180,000 households hit hard by the storm. KCP&L workers are getting help from hundreds of other utility workers from Wisconsin to Louisiana, all in Kansas City trying to return life to normal for so many families.
Families who say life, while different in the dark, hasn't been all that bad.
"This has been a complete adventure even though there's been no Wi-Fi and no internet, they've actually been amazing and my oldest spent all day at suicide hill yesterday and came home completely wet and cold," stated LaFond.
And LaFond says being without has brought out the best in their neighbors and their Saint Peters Church family, all of whom, have stepped in to help.
"I feel so fortunate this whole situation has really kind of amplified that quite a bit," stated LaFond.
Good news although, it looks like Saint Peters power is back on Tuesday evening and KCTV5 got word from the Lafond family their power is back as well.
Of Course, everyone is now looking ahead to this weekend's storm potential. KCP&L says it is watching that forecast very closely and may be asking some of those out of town utility crews to stick around a little longer.
