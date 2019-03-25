Families displaced after deck fire at Overland Park apartment complex

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Several people are without a place to live after an early morning house fire at an Overland Park apartment complex.
Crews from Overland Park, Lenexa and Consolidated Fire Dist. No. 2 responded to a building fire in the 8400 block of Lowell Avenue just before 3 a.m. Monday.
Officials say someone was grilling on their third-floor balcony when it caught fire.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire, but had to remove a portion of floor and ceiling during the overhaul process. For this reason, the unit involved in the fire and the unit directly below are currently unable to reoccupy.
Residents will stay with relatives. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
