SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- People in Smithville remember watching debris falling from the sky, mostly little stuff like Styrofoam, but still an eerie sight.
As the storm rolled by Smithville, Dayton Bissett was just getting home, far enough away to be safe, but close enough to experience the storm in a different way.
“It was crazy. It came out of nowhere,” Bissett said. “We could see debris just falling out of the sky.”
People in their neighborhood found it scattered up and down the street Wednesday morning.
“This is what we found first thing,” Bissett said.
Especially in the north part of town near the lake, more than 50 miles from where the tornado first landed.
“It looked like parts of houses, big planks of wood,” Bissett said.
Two years ago, a tornado destroyed homes less than a mile from Bissett's home. He's thankful this one stayed away and amazed at what it left behind.
“Like something out of the twilight zone. Stuff flying out of the sky. Green skies,” Bissett said.
Some people found pieces of mail and even a wallet in this area.
