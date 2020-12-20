DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --The widow of a Missouri sheriff killed in the line of duty will no longer have a mortgage to pay,
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark was killed in an on-duty crash that happened in June of 2020.
Clark was responding to assist a deputy when his car collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Missouri Highway 33 and U.S. Highway 36 just north of Osborn.
The man who Governor Mike Parson once said served the citizens of Dekalb County with, ”heart and with grit” died at a hospital in St. Joseph later that same day.
This holiday surprise is thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation through its Fallen First Responder Home Program. The mortgage payoff is part of the Foundation’s 2020 Season of Hope.
Sheriff Clark left behind his wife, Jody, and four children.
Jody told Tunnel to Towers, “Andy and I planned to raise our children here, enjoy our grandchildren and spend our golden years right here in this home that he built for us with his own two hands. Now with the help of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, I don’t have to sell it or worry about anyone taking it away from us. I can continue to raise our children here in the only home they’ve ever known. Words can’t express how grateful and thankful I am for this wonderful foundation.”
Clark was a 22-year veteran of law enforcement and started hi career with the Cameron Police Department.
