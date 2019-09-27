KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- National health officials and Kansas City area physicians say the autumn season is landing more teenagers in the hospital, and fall sports are a major reason.
Among the most dangerous fall activities for teenagers is football. The Centers For Disease Control says that more than 800 teens were treated in emergency rooms for traumatic brain injuries the last year for which the data was compiled, in 2014.
The news could be troubling for some parents, as football remains the most popular sport among high school boys. Last year, more than 1 million high school boys participated in 11-man football.
Local health professionals say it's important to bring your child in to the emergency room even if you're slightly concerned about their health.
"There's never a reason not to bring someone to the ED (emergency department) if you're concerned," said Dr. Jason Eppler, emergency department medical director for HCA Healthcare. "We'd much rather be safe than sorry and be able to evaluate and hopefully do a medical screening and exam, and provide reassurance. It's always better early than too late."
