KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 is your Home of the Chiefs and we’ve introduced you to the artist who painted a massive “Pat” painting.
Now, we’re introducing you to two sisters who sent up a good luck prayer at the spot known as the “Shrine of Mahomes.”
The two sisters hope Patrick Mahomes has a huge game this Saturday and they are asking all the Chiefs fans to keep the faith.
We hope you are ready for nun puns...
“This is the first banner we did: ‘Holmes is my Priest,’" one of them said.
“We are Chiefs fans bar nun!” a banner says.
“We can flip it,” one of the sisters explained. “This is my favorite one: ‘In the habit of loving the Chiefs.”
Sisters Kathleen Henderson and Linda Hennessy have even asked for divine intervention when the Chiefs played the man they call “Satan Manning” (Peyton Manning) and aren’t afraid to ask for it again.
“I really shouldn’t be doing this,” Hennessy said. “I shouldn’t pray about a sports game, but I do anyway.”
Jeff Parson, who created the massive Mahomes mural, nicknamed the sisters “The Eternal Order of the Arrowhead Endzone.”
When fellow fans see them at games, they want pictures. They also ask the same question: “Are you really nuns?”
When asked, Kathleen Henderson explained that she is Catholic, that they are sisters, but that they are not real nuns.
The sisters bring rosaries and rulers to Arrowhead. When asked if they ever have to use them with Raiders fans, Hennessy said, “We’ve been asked to use them, but try to stay away from that situation.”
The Catholic school graduates did check in with the nuns they know about their costumes.
“I asked if it would be alright, if they’d be offended and they absolutely loved the idea,” Henderson said.
Some of the sisters’ older signs (such as “Thou shalt not Hassel the Cassel”) have been retired, but surely more will be done if the Chiefs show how the AFC West was “nun” and head to the Super Bowl.
“We are just trying to keep a positive attitude even though we are just as nervous as can be,” Henderson said.
As one of their banners says: “Thy Chiefs Kingdom Come. Thy Will Be Done!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.