KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was a fire at a resident treatment facility for individuals with special needs on Saturday.
The fire department received the call about the fire at about 12:17 in the afternoon.
The home is in the 900 block of W. 98th Street.
According to the fire department, everyone was able to get out safely.
There is extensive damage to the building, which is a house.
