FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – 2.3 billion. That’s how many Facebook accounts are out there right now. Odds are you are one of those users.
How many times have you checked Facebook today? Are you looking right now? What if KCTV5 told you to drop it right now. Delete the app, take down your account. No Facebook for a full year. What if you got paid $500 to do it? If that wouldn’t be enough, you’re not alone.
A new study found most Facebook users would demand a lot more.
Across the board, study participants wouldn’t drop Facebook for a year for less than $1,000.
Unless you’re a college student. They wanted more than $1,500 before cutting the cord.
And study participants in their early 30s upped the ante even more, refusing to drop their accounts for less than $2,000.
Because people are spending so much time on Facebook, even Facebook is trying to get people to pump the brakes when it comes to time online by providing new time stats, so you can check just how addicted you are.
More alarming than people turning down hundreds of dollars to give up their Facebook account, are the other costs involved with too much time on the site.
Recent studies from the UK, as well as universities in the US, have found evidence showing structural and functional brain abnormalities similar to those found in people with substance abuse problems.
Then there’s the cost of productivity, at home and at work. You can get more info here.
