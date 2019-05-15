FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The rules are changing for Facebook users who stream live video in the wake of a gunman streaming a mass shooting in New Zealand.
Executives with tech companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as world leaders led by French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern announced the new guidelines, which were dubbed the “Christchurch Call to Action.”
The new rules are geared to prevent the spread of violent extremist content on social platforms, especially via live streams.
A live Facebook confrontation last year in a Saint Louis parking lot caught the attention of KCTV5 News, as well as Facebook’s.
Truck driver Anthony Greene and his group, Truckers Against Predators or TAP, tracked down and exposed people they believed to be child molesters, doing so live on Facebook.
“We did a video yesterday that has over 300,000 views already,” Greene said in the video. “That’s a lot of awareness. Sometimes internet justice is better than police justice.”
Greene and his group were eventually removed from Facebook, a ban that took place before the latest changes to the policies around Facebook Live video posts.
Attorney David Langston warned of legal concerns facing groups creating videos and streams like this, calling the posts “problematic at best.”
“What kind of liability are we looking at if something goes wrong during confrontations?” Langston asked.
While the liability and risks could be great for the person setting up such streams, Langston didn’t see problems for Facebook, pointing out there are protections for social networks, adding he feels the new rules for live streaming probably reflect more public pressure than serious legal concerns.
ANGIE FACEBOOK LIVE POST
There is so much concern with Facebook Live posts because followers get notifications any time a page they follow goes live, making this by far the most powerful way to reach users on the platform.
Facebook Live will now have a one-strike policy as opposed to the old guidelines under which users could make multiple offenses before a crackdown took place.
The strike could apply to anything that violates community standards, and accounts sharing an offending post can get in trouble too, according to the new rules.
Facebook said they will invest more than $7 million to develop new ways to monitor live streaming.
The announcement by Facebook promises more changes are ahead, but those changes come with a reality check.
Remember how TAP was shut down due to its content? Well, the group is already back on Facebook promising more live confrontations.
