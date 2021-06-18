JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The scorching Kansas City temperatures have changed the day to day operations of people in the metro including a local shelter.
“If the heat keeps up the way it is, they get word and find out they’ll come in,” says Chris Strube.
Strube, has been staying at Shelter KC for the last two days, receiving spiritual uplifting and staying out of the heat.
“The best things about staying here is they have three meals a day, they have plumbing and showers so you can take a shower every day and not be sticky and sweaty from the heat,” says Strube.
The shelter runs 24 hours, usually allowing people to stay overnight, and leave in the morning.
That’s not the case when the heat index reaches 100 or the temperature is above 95 degrees.
“I go out and walk for an hour well it’s uncomfortable but what if you were out there for twenty-four hours in this heat,” says Shelter KC Executive Director Eric Burger.
That’s why the shelter allows people to stay during the daytime and has nurses available to check on the homeless.
“I think it’s pretty nice that’s why I’m here,” says Strube.
Along with the service is a special bag, filled with essential hygiene products and items to beat the heat.
A community resource that Chris and others receiving assistance are grateful to have here in KC.
“I’d say thank you very much and if you ever need services like this may it come back to you,” says Strube.
Strube says he is working to find permanent housing soon. The shelter is still in need of donations to fill those beat the heat bags, if interested you can contact them through their website https://www.shelterkc.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.