KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A home in KCK received extensive damage Thursday evening due to a fire.
Kansas City, KS firefighters battled a house fire in the 4200 block of Roswell Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of it remains under investigation.
Crews were on scene at least two hours after the fire was initially reported.
