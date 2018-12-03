CLEVELAND, OH (KCTV) -- Running back Kareem Hunt acknowledged that he misled the Kansas City Chiefs about his role in a February assault in a Cleveland hotel that ultimately led to his release this week.

However, a lot of questions are being asked about how Cleveland police and the NFL investigated what happened in in downtown hotel room.

During a live interview with ESPN on Sunday, the NFL's reigning rushing champion says that league officials never spoke to him about the incident while conducting their own investigation, and that he never saw the security camera video until TMZ Sports posted it Friday.

In the grainy, graphic video, Hunt is seen getting into an argument with a woman and several men step in to hold him back. He later pushes one of the men, knocking down a woman that Hunt admitted he did not know, and eventually kicks her while she lays on the ground.

The NFL made multiple attempts to obtain the video of Hunt, but the hotel said corporate policy only allowed footage to be given to law enforcement. The NFL then contacted Cleveland police, but the department said Saturday it did not pursue the video because it was not a felony-level case.

When asked whether the NFL spoke directly to Hunt about it, he replied: "No, they have not."

The hallway video was troubling, but KCTV5’s investigative department is focusing on the police body camera footage. More video was released Monday.

911 caller: The hotel apparently refused to let them use the phone I believe and assault has happened. Sargent: You believe so? You don’t know? Oh, okay. 911 caller: However, the security manager did confirm with me that he reviewed the security footage, and he said to Abby (Ottinger), the victim, 'Holy (expletive)! Are you OK? I just saw the footage!' Sargent: So how are you involved in this? 911 caller: I’m not. I’m a guest at the hotel. I was just coming in. Sargent: So you aren’t involved in this at all? 911 caller: I’m just trying to be a good citizen. I am appalled at how the hotel has handled this so far.

However, the security manager says he reviewed it, and then said to the 19-year-old victim, Abigail Ottinger, "Holy (expletive)! Are you okay?"

All of this is documented on body camera footage. Everyone keeps telling police there’s video.

Now, police are admitting they never came and got the video. They didn’t watch it, and prosecutors never watched. No one watched it. Police never even ask hotel security what happened up there. Police even switched off body cameras for Hunt and his friends when they question him.

“I think the officers’ actions should be internally reviewed by the Cleveland Police Department,” said David Langston, and attorney and former NFL agent.

KCTV5 asked three experts to review body camera footage from the night police were called to The Metropolitan at the 9 Hotel. They all had major concerns.

“It wasn’t a thorough investigation whatsoever. Witnesses weren’t identified, witnesses weren’t followed up with,” said Michael Bussell, a private investigator and former detective.

Many were troubled that the man who called 911 was the only person arrested that night.

“Sounds like the officer saying you shouldn’t tape, I want your phone … there is nothing illegal about what he did. There is no reason to grab the phone,” said Michael Tabman, a former FBI agent. “There was no need to handcuff him and put him in the back of the car.”

Our experts noticed police had a much different attitude toward Hunt and his friends. They point out police suggested several times Hunt had the option if they should record or not.

“I don’t know what their motives were. The fact that they were willing to turn off their body cameras tells me they were not preserving all of the evidence,” Langston said.

No officers have been disciplined in this investigation, and no one wants to talk about how this investigation was handled -- that includes the mayor, police department and prosecutor.

For charges to be filed, police say the 19-year-old victim needs to request it. The city has released a statement stating that she needs to contact the prosecutor herself and that has not happened.

The only person who got in trouble from a police perspective is the person who called 911 and tried to document what happened.

The Cleveland Police Department posted their body camera policy online on Monday:

Kansas City does have body cameras yet. Nationwide, experts say it’s important to figure out policies like if officers turn on and off cameras and who reviews that video to hold officers accountable.

The NFL uses a standard investigative process in such cases in which witnesses, complainants and the police are contacted before the player is. Because the complainants never responded to NFL requests via email, text messages and formal letters, the police decided not to bring charges against Hunt, and Hunt spoke with the Chiefs, the NFL did not interview him.

The NFL said in a statement Sunday that its investigation began immediately after the incident in February and that the league "continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts."

"The NFL's ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident," the statement said. "It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday — which was not available to the NFL previously — as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident."