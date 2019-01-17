KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably noticed the “10 Year Challenge.”
It’s where people are encouraged to post a current photo and then one from 10 years ago. Lots of people across Kansas City are doing it.
It’s all fun and games, but now some experts are warning about the information behind the scenes that could be gathered.
Your memories could play an important role in facial recognition and computer algorithms, which you probably never thought about.
“If you are trying to train a machine learning algorithm to learn how people age,” said Issie Lapowsky, Wired Senior Writer and CBS News Contributor. “This is something Facebook could do. This could be another company. This gives you a pretty nifty way of doing that.”
Most people are posting how they have changed without giving it a second thought.
“This is a moment to think about this,” Lapowsky said. “This is not just the 10 Year Challenge. These challenges pop up all the time and you don’t know what company is behind it.”
The information being posted is easy for anyone to grab. In fact, it’s neatly organized under hashtags.
Some of our viewers have decided not to play along
So, if you are concerned, the smart thing is to check your privacy settings. You can also not use the hashtag.
Others point out that perhaps the unintended result of improving facial recognition and age progression may be a good thing.
Either way, it’s something to think about.
