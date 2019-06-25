KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- A mother home sick from work said fight or flight took over when strangers kicked their way inside her house. Because the thieves are on the streets, she asked KCTV5 News to conceal her identity. The criminals could be at the center of a string of daytime break-ins in Kansas City.
Thieves kicked a family’s back door right of its hinges. The family that lives there quickly learned they weren’t the only ones targeted.
The distinct shoe print left on the door is a reminder of what happened 12 days ago.
“Just in one kick,” the woman said. “A lot of force behind it.”
Just four to five minutes before that swift kick, a woman was on the phone with her assistant when she heard someone at her front door.
“They started ringing my doorbell and they were banging on my door at the same time and it became really persistent,” the woman said. “I was walking toward the front door to see who was leaving or what they wanted. At that time, my backdoor got kicked in.”
The family’s alarm system blared.
“I knew barricading myself or hiding wasn’t going to do me any good,” the woman said. “I just started screaming, that was my immediate reaction. I somehow got out my front door quickly. I was yelling for help.”
Her assistant called 911 and so did she as the men who forced their way inside her home, sped away.
“I’m expecting my first child. What if they would have gotten in my house? What if my son were here? It’s hard because so many things could have gone wrong,” the woman said.
She immediately warned her neighbors about the daytime crime.
She shared a photo of the surveillance video of the getaway car leaving her house and quickly heard from neighbors with similar experiences.
“I was the fourth house in 24 hours,” the woman said.
Other burglary victims in her neighborhood said their surveillance cameras showed armed suspects driving the same Buick Verano with tinted windows and a temp tag.
“Tell them to turn themselves in. If you are in the area and see it, call the police. As a community, we have to look out for each other,” the woman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.