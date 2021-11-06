KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Supporters of exonerees from across the country rallied for Kevin Strickland on Saturday.
Strickland has served more than four decades in prison for murders he swears he did not commit. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said she's concluded that Strickland is innocent.
Exonerees traveled from Detroit to speak to people in Kansas City about their experiences as formally incarcerated men.
Larry Darnell Smith Jr., who was exonerated last February, walked KCTV5 through his feelings he believes Strickland is having.
“Anticipation," Smith Jr. said. "His heart is beating heavy. He’s hopeful. He’s been let down so many times and he’s wondering, like, will this be it? Is this the last time? Will I have the opportunity to touch the soil, reality, the streets.”
Over the years the eyewitness who originally testified Strickland was there, doubted her testimony and even contacted a local innocence project to try to help him before she died.
Baker has previously commented that the Missouri Attorney General’s office has been disruptive in her pursuit to correct a mistake.
Strickland will be in court on Monday.
