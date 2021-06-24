EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- As a storm approaches the Kansas City area, some people are still cleaning up from their last round of severe weather.
The railing on Ron Smith's front porch still lies in pieces, the result of a tree falling in his front yard earlier in June.
As KCTV5 reported, dozens of trees on his street toppled during that storm, which knocked out power to hundreds of people for several days.
He also has a tarp over part of his roof where a limb pierced the shingles, breaking a beam in his attic and punching a hole in the ceiling above his master bedroom.
"We've been sleeping in the camper, making do," he said.
He knows he is not the only one in town with lingering damage. His next door neighbor, Mae Ann Madison, has a tarp over her shingles, too.
On Thursday afternoon she was worried about what another round of storms could do.
"I'm hoping it's not as strong as that last Friday," Madison said. "That's just a temporary tarp there."
Smith said he climbed up on his roof Wednesday night to tack extra nails on his covering.
He said he and his wife felt blessed that they were not hurt in the last storm, optimistic that they'd be able to weather this one, too.
"Unless it gets wind like the other night we'll be alright," he said. "I hope it holds."
