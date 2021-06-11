EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- The City of Excelsior Springs is asking residents to conserve water following a round of storms that knocked power out at its water plant.
The city said that the plant does not currently have all three phases of power, meaning its pumps cannot run.
Residents are encouraged to conserve water until power is restored.
No timeline was given.
