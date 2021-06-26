EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) — People in parts of Northwestern Missouri are anxious about the rain clouds forecasted for the next week, after severe weather has already wreaked havoc to many.
Resident of Excelsior Springs are in clean-up mode following a flash flood Friday. Many people were still cleaning up damage from a severe thunderstorm earlier this month that knocked out power and downed trees.
“This was a true flash flood it came up so quick,” John Ray said.
Ray lives in a historic home near Dry Creek. The name is ironic, considering it’s been anything but dry.
“I moved here in 1995 and they told me all this place only floods once in 500 years. I got one the same year, and didn’t have any flood insurance. So I cleaned up the mess, and went on. I got flood insurance. It was $150 at first but it’s gone up ever since,” Ray said.
Friday’s flood knocked in a door to the basement, and it with seven to eight feet of water. Ray is worried about the foundation of the century old house.
“I have flood insurance. I pay $2200 a year. But then you have to argue with them to get them to pay for anything,” Ray said.
All day Saturday, Ray and his family moved wheel barrows full of mud, debris and ruined belongings out of the basement. The work isn’t finished, but Ray the clean up effort is worth it every time.
“My kids grew up here and one still lives here. So do what can Dad do, you know,” Ray said.
All around town you still see downed trees from the previous thunderstorm, and tarps over roofs.
Now you also see debris from the flood, including cars that were caught up in fast moving water.
“It was like 5 o’clock in the morning and they didn’t wake up so they didn’t know and when they got up their cars were floating away,” Ray said. “That water came up within 30 minutes. I mean it comes up that quick when you’re getting torrential downpours.”
