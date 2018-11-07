EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Police need help identifying two suspects who have been fraudulently using credit cards.
Police say they used the fake cards in Excelsior Springs when the two visited a Walmart on Nov. 3.
The suspects are also wanted in the theft of the victim's purse in Liberty and using the cards in Liberty, Kansas City, Gladstone, Independence, Pleasant Valley and other locations.
If you have any information, please contact police at 816-630-2000.
