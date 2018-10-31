CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Clay County grand jury indicted an Excelsior Springs man for second-degree murder for the death of his son who died 20 years after he was assaulted and severely injured as a six-week-old baby.
Olin Tannery pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree for shaking and throwing his infant son in 1998 causing permanent brain damage.
Twenty-year-old Dominick Pittsenbarger, died on April 13th of this year.
According to court records, a grand jury decided that Tannery should be charged with second degree murder because he caused injuries in 1998 that ultimately caused Dominick’s death two decades later.
Back in February of 1998, investigators say Olin Tannery severely injured six week old Dominick at a mobile home off Kearney Road in Excelsior Springs. The lot is now empty.
“His mom went back to work and his dad picked him up and threw him across the room because he couldn’t get him to stop crying. That changed his whole life,” said Dominick’s Aunt, Susan Sharp.
In 1998, Children’s Mercy doctors diagnosed Dominick with multiple rib fractures, a fracture of the vertebrae, and several head injuries consistent with “shaken baby syndrome” which caused permanent brain damage.
“He could never talk. He couldn’t walk,” stated Sharp.
Investigators say Tannery admitted he squeezed, shook and threw Dominick in 1998. In 2000, Tannery was sentenced to 13 years for the assault.
After Dominick died in April of this year, evidence including medical analysis was presented to members of a grand jury who decided the injuries Tannery caused in 1998 caused Dominick’s death this year. Yesterday, on October 30th, an indictment was filed.
“Dominick was really sweet. He loved anything that made noise. Police cars and fire trucks,” Sharp proclaimed.
Dominick’s aunt says she and her family members miss him and wish he never had to endure the traumatic assault.
“We all loved him like he was,” Sharp explained.
Tannery is in custody on a $500,000 bond.
He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.
Now that the indictment is filed, prosecutors must prove the injuries from 1998 caused Dominick's death.
