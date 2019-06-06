KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Bomb squad and police worked for a few hours Thursday to clear an area in Kansas City, Kansas, where an old explosive was found during a home demolition.
Authorities responded about 10:30 a.m. to North 86th Street south of State Avenue after the crews demolishing the garage portion of a property hit an old mining explosive with an excavator, said Tom Tomasic, a public information officer with the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
A liquid ooze started dripping from the explosive, but the device did not explode. Police and Bomb Squad were called, and authorities spent about two hours making sure the situation was safe. Police cleared from the scene shortly after noon. No one was hurt.
Neighbors on a nearby property had bought the tract of land, along with the house and garage on it.
The home has been vacant for several years, and the new owners were demolishing the house and garage on the property, police said.
