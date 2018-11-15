OLATHE, KS (AP) -- A Gardner massage therapist faces sentencing Jan. 3 after admitting that he secretly recorded video of a woman while she undressed.
Daniel Gorski, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of breach of privacy. He previously worked as a massage therapist at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner.
An investigation began in 2016 after Gorski's girlfriend reported finding a computer flash drive containing images of women undressing or nude. Prosecutors eventually charged Gorski with crimes involving several women, but the additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement on Thursday.
Gorski also pleaded guilty earlier this year in Jefferson County, KS, to possession of child pornography.
