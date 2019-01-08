UNDATED (AP) - Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson has reached an agreement with New York prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of federal funds bribery at a hearing later this month.
Richardson's attorney said the plea agreement for the Jan. 22 hearing contains a stipulated sentencing guidelines range of 18 to 24 months, though the sentence is up to the judge and doesn't guarantee testimony against others.
Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal probe into college basketball recruiting practices in September 2017, including assistant coaches at four prominent schools.
Former Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last Wednesday. Former Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person and another man are scheduled to go on trial next month.
