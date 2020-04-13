KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a huge demand for Instacart workers right now to make sure people can still get groceries.
You used to be able to order groceries and get them delivered within an hour. However, those days are over.
Now, Instacart is booking days out and it’s up to the shoppers to keep up with the demand.
Shoppers are going into grocery stores and pharmacies picking up what you need to bring to your door. Everything is done through the Instacart app.
Shoppers are paid per batch. And, there can be multiple orders in a batch.
Shoppers are using their own gas and cars to get the job done.
“We basically rely on tips, Insatcart payments are very small less than $10, so the tips are really what we go on, a lot of people tip a percentage like you would at a restaurant,” Instacart shopper Courtney Devero said.
Another note about the tip: if you leave a percentage based on the order the tip amount could change depending on what is sold out in the store. So, if you leave a flat rate, you’ll know for sure the shopper will get it.
Couple other things you can do is leave a good detailed review and you can be patient and communicate with your shopper.
