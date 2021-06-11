KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Heavy wind gusts and straight line wind in excess of 80 miles per hour resulted in numerous power outages and damaged power poles in the metro area.
Evergy says there were about 100 poles snapped, downed or damaged from Friday's storms
"We have more than 500 line personnel out working to restore power and an additional 150 people working on clearing trees from lines," Evergy said in a statement.
There were nearly 60,000 outages reported in Kansas and Missouri, according to Evergy.
Nearly half of those customers who lost power have regained it.
Additional customers should expect to have their power restored overnight on Saturday morning.
