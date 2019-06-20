KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday night, Sporting KC players teamed up with The Whole Person and Mobility First to give kids a chance to play soccer. Some, for the very first time.
At the Soccer for All Abilities Clinic, they used different types of soccer balls -- including audible soccer balls -- to give kids with all abilities a chance to play soccer.
For 10-year-old David Uria, tonight was a chance to try something new.
“It’s my first day doing this and being in a power chair,” he said.
After passing a driving test, players used powered wheelchairs with soccer shields to dribble and score.
“I get to go in a wheelchair and I get to have fun,” said 9-year-old Elizabeth Bird. “I really like soccer as a sport.”
“It doesn’t matter what age you are, what disability you have,” said Rick Haith, The Whole People Recreation Outreach Coordinator. “We can adapt the game to you.”
Lifelong friends Blake Docking and Eric Kling sharpened their soccer skills at the clinic to use during games with their team. Like many players they look forward to this clinic each year.
“Sporting guys,” Kling said. “They are awesome.”
The players also scored a chance to meet Sporting KC players including forward Daniel Salloi and defender Jaylin Lindsey, who signed autographs after the night’s last huddle on the field.
“I love this place,” Baird Riley said. “I won. We did. “
And, winning feels good.
