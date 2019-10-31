Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The Wyandotte County sheriff says a KBI investigation into an employee after an incident at the Wyandotte County Detention Center in September is now complete. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The frightening scene where co-workers heard gunfire and thought they saw blood turned into a very bizarre afternoon for people in that building and Overland Park police. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There is a glimmer of hope for Kansas City Chiefs fans - Patrick Mahomes is questionable for this Sunday's game against the Vikings. (More)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) — Halloween is only just wrapped up but the talk of Christmas is already beginning in St. Joseph thanks to a local historic landmark serving as the setting for a holiday-themed movie. (More)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (AP) -- This year’s Jack O’ Lanterns have seen their last trick-or-treaters, and a KC company wants to help get rid of the orange gourds in a green way. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(KCTV) — The Jayhawks and Wildcats meet for the Sunflower Showdown this weekend, and one man has a unique perspective on the game, since he was the only man ever to play for both squads. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.