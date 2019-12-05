Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after someone was struck by a vehicle in KC on Thursday evening. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You’re used to seeing the Plaza Lights every year, but now a neighborhood more known for sounds than sights will be lighting up the holiday season: 18th and Vine. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a chase, the KCPD said they have someone in custody who was driving a vehicle tied to a homicide investigation. (More)
BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – There are new developments in the search for a missing woman in rural Missouri. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one step closer to free bus fares for all. The city council voted on a measure late Thursday that would get the ball rolling. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- Uber released its highly-anticipated safety report on Thursday revealing, among other details, that it received 5,981 reports of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018. (More)
