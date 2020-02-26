Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Feb. 25 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
WICHITA, KS (KCTV) – The Wichita police chief is now posting an apology after he suggested women who use dating apps are at least partially at fault if they’re assaulted. (More)
WESTPORT, MO (KCTV) -President Trump spoke about the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday night, including its impact on the U.S. In our area, a local industry is seeing early signs of trouble. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The city council is considering adding an additional $1.2 million to the public works budget and requiring mandatory overtime. It’s all an effort to fix the potholes across Kansas City. (More)
STRASBURG, MO (KCTV) - A small town is coming together after two young lives were lost in a car wreck Tuesday night near Strasburg, Missouri. A 16-year-old boy was driving, and his 12-year-old sister was the passenger. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are on scene of an agent-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- For a moment, it looked like Heaven Fitch was about to lose. The teen wrestling phenom was on the mat under her opponent in the last few seconds of the state championship match. (More)
