KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mayor Quinton Lucas says his first State of the City Address scheduled for Wednesday will be a meat and potatoes speech, though some programs are already expecting to see funding cuts. (More)
DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Two women face felony charges of child abuse after deputies said they kept a 9-year-old child with autism inside a cage. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Customers of Southwest Airlines might feel more hesitant getting on their next flight because the inspector General says the FAA and Southwest aren’t following federal guidelines, putting more than 17 million people at risk. (More)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - State of the art technology, and mythical creatures are two terms not typically used together and when a Lenexa, Kansas, based software company was approached by the Travel Channel to use their one of a kind drone built in the metro area to track down Bigfoot, they too were surprised. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - As flu cases are on the rise in the metro, many parents are asking the question, how long do you keep a sick child home from school? (More)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio State University football players were kicked off the team Wednesday after being charged with rape and kidnapping. (More)
