Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 28, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating if a driver was impaired after the person crashed into a tree on Thanksgiving. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe family is looking for a place to stay after a fire engulfed their home Thanksgiving morning. (More)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Many of the elderly and homebound people in our community are constantly battling two things: food anxiety and loneliness. Those problems are only worse during the holidays. One group of volunteers was making a difference for those folks in Lee’s Summit. (More)
LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- It's been six months since an EF-4 tornado ripped through Douglas and Leavenworth counties, destroying the small community of Linwood, KS. (More)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- When was the last time you talked with your parents before you met up with them for Thanksgiving? A survey by a company that writes family biographies says a quarter of Americans go more than a month without speaking with their folks, and Thanksgiving could be the best time to start gathering an oral history. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump arrived in Afghanistan Thursday to pay a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops, his first trip to the country. (More)
