Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 22 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The state of Missouri has processed and approved about 25,000 medical marijuana cards. The owner of Missouri Cannabis Clinic in Westport says more than 1,000 of those patients came to her clinic first. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City Royals catcher and 2015 World Series MVP Salvador Perez will become an American citizen on Friday while surrounded by fans. (More)
NEW YORK (AP) — The head of Hallmark's media business is leaving the company after 11 years, just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Part one of our latest winter storm will continue to impact us tonight. The second part of the storm rolls in Thursday and will bring us a better chance for accumulating snow Thursday night and Friday. Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect for parts of the area until late evening. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the Kansas City Chiefs headed to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, fans can't get enough Chiefs gear. T-shirt shops across KC are selling their own versions of Chiefs-related apparel. But for store owners, that can mean walking a fine line. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- Four people were killed Wednesday when a small plane crashed at a Southern California airport, the Corona Fire Department said. (More)
