Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A manhunt in Overland Park had officers drawing their guns early Friday afternoon, but the search for the missing suspect is still ongoing. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas City, Kansas firefighter who was charged with sexually exploiting a child has been sentenced to a year of probation. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Some Lawrence city leaders think it’s time to ban plastic bags, or at least charge for the handled helpers. (More)
CAMERON, MO (KCTV) – The Cameron, Missouri High School football team is receiving some pushback from a national group who has called out their coaches’ religious practices with the team. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Hy-Vee Arena has been revamped and ready to take on the latest trend in sports: competitive video gaming. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- Two Disney employees were arrested in a child pornography sting orchestrated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (More)
(0) comments
