Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Less than four weeks after a shooting left four people dead and many others injured, a Kansas City, Kansas, bar is back open for business. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with Kansas City Public Schools have confirmed that two people injured in a Thursday morning crash are students at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy. (More)
MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The Uptown Theater will soon play host to a show that’s jam-packed with celebrities raising money to help those needing prosthetics, including a Mission woman focused on keeping in step. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny on Thursday, bringing in a manager who took the cross-state Cardinals to the World Series six years ago before a three-season swoon cost him his job. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The USDA has announced it has signed a lease for permanent office space at an office building in downtown Kansas City for two of its research agencies. (More)
Today’s Trending Story:
(CNN) -- A woman was found dead yesterday with an 8-foot python snake wrapped around her neck, according to Indiana State Police. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.